Oprah Winfrey warns Kelly Ripa against THIS bold career move

Oprah Winfrey gives Kelly Ripa unexpected talk show advice

Oprah Winfrey gave some wise advice to Kelly Ripa about her future plans with her show Live with Kelly and Mark.

In a recent live chat on Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast with the media mogul, Ripa asked Winfrey about quitting her long-running morning show.

Though Ripa has been hosting the show with her husband Mark Consuelos for more than two decades, Winfrey advised her to keep hosting it.

During the conversation, Ripa inquired Winfrey, "I've been at the talk show now for 25 years, so I'm asking for a friend. How did you know it was time to step away?"

Oprah, who herself hosted her own show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, for 25 years, replied straightaway, "First of all, it's not time for you to step away. And I, if I were advising you, I would say absolutely not."

Moreover, Winfrey gushed over Ripa and Consuelos’s show, saying, “You are in a groove, and that groove continues to work.”

Approving of the TV personality’s remark, Ripa said she has “fun” doing the show with her husband.

Winfrey noted that Mark and Ripa's show is the right combination of “easy” and “light” while still being “serious enough when it needs to be.”