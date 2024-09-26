Billie Eilish ditches Finneas to explore something new

Billie Eilish has been encouraged to diversify her own music production by her brother, Finneas O'Connell.

The Lovely singer, who always collaborated with her brother to write and produce her songs, is now learning production with a ‘basic’ kit in a home studio.

During the interview with Guitar.com, the brother of Eilish showed support for her and said, “I’ve been setting up Billie’s recording studio for her so she can do home production without me, because she’s very good at it!”

“And it’s funny, I’ve been giving her, like, the bare minimum of stuff, just so that she learns it all. Y’know what I mean?”Finneas chipped in.

Before concluding, he said, “I’m like ‘Listen, I could give you all the stuff that I use now, but it took me years to even have a use for it. And, if I give you this basic thing, it’ll make sense to you right away.”

For those unversed, this has come shortly after Billie Eilish and Finneas got into the “biggest argument” while producing her studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.

"I think the longest, biggest argument was during a period of transition in maybe both of our lives where we were just trying to be kind of honest," Finneas shared this on YouTube show Hot Ones Versus.

However, at the time he conceded by saying, "To give [Billie] credit, I was very much high and mighty about, like, 'You're not being honest or authentic enough.' So I learned a lot from being too egocentric in that process."