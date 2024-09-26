Meghan Markle receives support amid ‘demon boss’ allegations

Meghan Markle landed in trouble after new claims surfaced about her workplace conduct, with a former courtier describing her as a "demon" boss with "psycho moments."

However, a royal expert came to the Duchess’ defense as they noted that there are "two sides to every story" while highlighting a potential "culture clash" between Meghan's American background and Buckingham Palace's traditional British approach.

Speaking with GB News, royal correspondent Cameron Walker shared results of the palace's internal investigation into Meghan's behaviour, which her lawyers described as a "calculated smear campaign.”

"Two sides to every story is is what I would add. I think clearly those close to Megan are going to be liking Megan and wanting to defend her very well,” he said.

"Hollywood Reporter whoever they are, clearly have an agenda against Harry and Meghan,” the expert added.

"But remember, Buckingham Palace did launch an internal investigation into Meghan Markle. At the time, it was described by Meghan's lawyers as a calculated smear campaign.

"But this could be a situation where some of the staff working for Buckingham Palace a bit of a culture clash. Perhaps she was American and Buckingham Palace clearly very British, very stiff upper lip.

"Now, of course, she's gone back to her home hometown of America, Los Angeles, a different staff working for her. So it seems to be a little bit of two sides to this story, and it's quite hard to see exactly where the truth lies."