 
Geo News

Katy Perry admits she's spellbounded fiance Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry unveiled if it was love at first sight with Orlando Bloom in an interview

By
Web Desk
|

September 26, 2024

Katy Perry admits she spellbound fiance Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry admits she spellbound fiance Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry recently admitted that she spellbound fiance Orlando Bloom before meeting him.

The Roar hitmaker made an appearance at the Kyle and Jackie O Show on Thursday.

During the podcast, host Jackie O Henderson asked the 39-year-old singer to reveal if it was love at first sight with her 47-year-old actor.

“It definitely built," Katy said, while admitting resorting to “witchcraft” in a hilarious way, "I cast a little spell for him, and it came true.”

The singer went on to say that she felt like writing down a recipe of what she wanted in her future mate. ”And I wrote two things that I really remember very clearly,” she said.

The mother of one continued, “Someone to meet me in my adventure language, my love language, and then also someone that's as spiritually curious as I am.”

The Dark Horse singer then revealed that she eventually met the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in 2016.

After taking a break in 2017, they rekindled their romance and in 2019, they got engaged. The couple welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020. 

Diddy to defend himself in court: 'He will fight to the end'
Diddy to defend himself in court: 'He will fight to the end'
Meghan Markle receives support amid ‘demon boss' allegations
Meghan Markle receives support amid ‘demon boss' allegations
Pink slams deleted X theory rumour amid Diddy arrest
Pink slams deleted X theory rumour amid Diddy arrest
Lady Gaga debuts dramatic look for 'Joker: Folie à Deux' premiere
Lady Gaga debuts dramatic look for 'Joker: Folie à Deux' premiere
Jennifer Lopez's major move to reconcile with Ben Affleck backfires video
Jennifer Lopez's major move to reconcile with Ben Affleck backfires
Prince Harry rushes to ‘rehab' after becoming a punchline
Prince Harry rushes to ‘rehab' after becoming a punchline
Harry, Meghan receive heat over Sussex pin: ‘Pathetically trying to be US royals'
Harry, Meghan receive heat over Sussex pin: ‘Pathetically trying to be US royals'
Suge Knight believes Diddy may get attacked in prison
Suge Knight believes Diddy may get attacked in prison