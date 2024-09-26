Katy Perry admits she's spellbounded fiance Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry admits she spellbound fiance Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry recently admitted that she spellbound fiance Orlando Bloom before meeting him.



The Roar hitmaker made an appearance at the Kyle and Jackie O Show on Thursday.

During the podcast, host Jackie O Henderson asked the 39-year-old singer to reveal if it was love at first sight with her 47-year-old actor.

“It definitely built," Katy said, while admitting resorting to “witchcraft” in a hilarious way, "I cast a little spell for him, and it came true.”



The singer went on to say that she felt like writing down a recipe of what she wanted in her future mate. ”And I wrote two things that I really remember very clearly,” she said.

The mother of one continued, “Someone to meet me in my adventure language, my love language, and then also someone that's as spiritually curious as I am.”

The Dark Horse singer then revealed that she eventually met the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in 2016.

After taking a break in 2017, they rekindled their romance and in 2019, they got engaged. The couple welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.