Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis 'quash' breakup rumours

Online rumours claim Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are on the brink of breaking up. But a source close to them called this "absolutely false."



These speculations come after the recent arrest of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who was friends with the Friends with Benefits star's husband.

"This is absolutely ridiculous and false," an insider told People as clips of the father-of-two resurfaced partying with the disgraced music mogul.

"Ashton has no involvement in any of this. He doesn't belong in this conversation about Diddy. Ashton has only seen Diddy in a handful of social and business events, all of which have been documented by the media."

Ashton and Mila have been together since they began dating in 2012 and married in 2015 after first meeting on the set of That '70s Show. The pair shares two kids.

Previously, the 46-year-old opened up about parenting on his Your Place or Mine premiere. "For me, the No. 1 role I will ever play is father," the actor said at the time. "It's the most important role in my life."