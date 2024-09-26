 
Geo News

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis 'quash' breakup rumours

Rumours were making rounds after Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrest

By
Web Desk
|

September 26, 2024

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis quash breakup rumours
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis 'quash' breakup rumours

Online rumours claim Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are on the brink of breaking up. But a source close to them called this "absolutely false."

These speculations come after the recent arrest of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who was friends with the Friends with Benefits star's husband.

"This is absolutely ridiculous and false," an insider told People as clips of the father-of-two resurfaced partying with the disgraced music mogul.

"Ashton has no involvement in any of this. He doesn't belong in this conversation about Diddy. Ashton has only seen Diddy in a handful of social and business events, all of which have been documented by the media."

Ashton and Mila have been together since they began dating in 2012 and married in 2015 after first meeting on the set of That '70s Show. The pair shares two kids.

Previously, the 46-year-old opened up about parenting on his Your Place or Mine premiere. "For me, the No. 1 role I will ever play is father," the actor said at the time. "It's the most important role in my life."

Linkin Park addresses backlash surrounding new band member Emily Armstrong
Linkin Park addresses backlash surrounding new band member Emily Armstrong
Amanda Holden 'feeling vulnerable' amid pal's cancer diagnosis: Source
Amanda Holden 'feeling vulnerable' amid pal's cancer diagnosis: Source
Johnny Depp gives his take on his 'public' Depp-Heard defamation trial
Johnny Depp gives his take on his 'public' Depp-Heard defamation trial
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce describes working in Ryan Murphy's series video
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce describes working in Ryan Murphy's series
Meghan Markle making it impossible for staffers to excel amid psycho claims
Meghan Markle making it impossible for staffers to excel amid psycho claims
Katy Perry admits she's spellbounded fiance Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry admits she's spellbounded fiance Orlando Bloom
Comedian Hasan Minhaj reflects on 'painful' incident: 'We were pretty much good to go'
Comedian Hasan Minhaj reflects on 'painful' incident: 'We were pretty much good to go'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck amicable for sake of kids: Source
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck amicable for sake of kids: Source