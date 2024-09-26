Taylor Swift ruining Travis Kelce's football season

Taylor Swift has just been called out for attempting to potentially ‘ruin’ Travis Kelce’s season in this US Open.

Former ESPN analyst Todd McShay made this scathing observation about the footballer.

During his interview on the Ryen Russillo podcast, the commentator pointed to Kelce’s new-found ‘jet-setter lifestyle’ as well as its dangers on his career.

Mr McShay began everything by accusing his beau Taylor Swift and their relationship for his overindulgence and ‘underwhelming’ performance during the new season.

Comments about this ‘dad-bod’ began with Mr McShay saying, “Every show I watch, every pre-game show, half-time show, postgame show, weekday show, every broadcast I watch for the last few weeks, it's like, are we not allowed to say that he's out of shape?”

“That he's been partying all offseason?” after all “he's been jet-setting around with the most famous person probably in the entire world.”

For those unversed, just earlier this month Kelce enjoyed a long weekend in NYC with Swift for drinks, and this was right before his US Open.

The commentator even added, “I want you to take a picture from pre-season 2022 and then take a picture pre-season 2024, they're barely the same human being.”

However, he does believe Kelce will be able to ‘bounce back’ during the season because “he's an unbelievable competitor, he's one of the best to ever do it and he still finds a way to make a play or two here and there and shows up in some clutch moments, but he's not the same guy right now.”