Cardi B breaks silence on Offset cheating allegation

Offset claimed Cardi B cheated on her during her pregnancy. Now, the latter is seemingly breaking silence in a cryptic way.



The Bodak Yellow rapper on the internet wrote a two-word response, “AND DID !!!!!!."

This post sparked a frenzy among her fans who, according to The Independent, believed the Grammy winner had confirmed the allegations her ex-husband leveled at her during her Instagram Live session, where he dropped a comment, "U ****** with a baby inside tell the truth!!."

More so, the mother-of-three admitted she "regrets" her time with the ex-Migos band member.

“A hurt Nikka will do the unthinkable,” she penned. “Please God cover me from the evil I can’t see!!!”

She continued, “When I’m ready to spill my tea there will be dates on when I started doing my purging !!!!!”

In July, Cardi filed for divorce for the second time with Offset after taking back her decision when she opted for the first time in 2020.