Photo: Amy Robach, T.J Holmes let karma bite ex 'GMA' bosses: Source

Amy Robach and T.J Holmes are reportedly reportedly left a void when they were asked to step down from their Good Morning America positions.

As fans will be aware, ABC fired GMA3 anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes after their affair at the workplace became public two years ago. Now, sources say, the decision has left the bosses in major crisis.

According to a source privy to In Touch Weekly, “The word coming out of the network is that they made a huge mistake letting T.J. and Amy go.”

The source also mentioned that the Amy and T.J Holmes “are feeling pretty vindicated and saying it’s karma biting their former bosses in the butt.”

“After all, T.J. and Amy had star power, and the network has found no worthy replacements,” the source explained.

Before resigning from the chat, the insider added the stardom of the pair“ just puts more pressure on the other anchors like Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, who work hard enough as it is.”