'Brad Pitt has no social media'

Brad Pitt has no social media presence, his close aide said after scores of suspects were arrested for scamming women by impersonating the megastar.



The online scam saw the arrest of five individuals by and charges of swindling more than $360,000 from two women, according to Spanish authorities.

After these incidents, the Oscar winner's publicist, Matthew Hilktzik, publicly confirmed that the superstar was not officially on social media.

"It's awful that scammers take advantage of fans' strong connection with celebrities," the rep told The New York Times.

Urging fans to be wary of these scams, he said, "But this is an important reminder not to respond to unsolicited online outreach, especially from actors who have no social media presence."

In the meantime, George Clooney shared that he impersonated Brad to prank different celebrities.

"I sent [a letter] to Tom Cruise, saying they want to do ['Interview with the Vampire 2'], but this time Brad wants to play Lestat," the Batman star said on the Jimmy Kimmel show.

He continued, "I sent [a letter] to Meryl Streep with a box of CDs for dialect and I said, 'This guy helped me with my accent in Troy and I think it could really help you.'"