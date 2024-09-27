 
Prince Harry admits ‘thrill' in confidential letter to Kate Middleton

Prince Harry wanted to appreciate Kate Middleton for her bravery after cancer

Web Desk
September 27, 2024

Prince Harry secretly sent a letter of appreciation to Kate Middleton over her progress after cancer.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly was elated to see sister-in-law at Wimbledon and send a special congratulatory message to her.

Harry admitted "how happy he was to see her out" and revealed has been following Wimbledon.

This comes as Kate announced the end of her chemotherapy this month.

The Princess of Wales, in a video said: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.”

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

