Coldplay set to shatter Taylor Swift's record in 2025

Coldplay is set to make history at Wembley Stadium in 2025.

The popular band made an exciting announcement by adding four more shows to their Music of the Spheres world tour.

With this addition, Coldplay will become the first band to perform ten nights at Wembley Stadium during a single tour, breaking the previous record held by Taylor Swift and Take That.

The announcement was made on their official Instagram handle with the caption stating, "Due to phenomenal demand in the presale, ninth and tenth Wembley Stadium shows have just been announced, for 7 & 8 September, 2025."

Initially, the band planned for six nights at the iconic venue, but due to high fans demand, they extended their stay.

The new dates will be September 7 and 8, 2025, and presale tickets will soon be available.

On the other hand, they will also perform at Craven Park in Hull in August 2025, with a special guest yet to be announced.

Earlier this year, Coldplay headlined the Glastonbury Festival, sharing the stage with renowned artists such as Little Simz and Femi Kuti.