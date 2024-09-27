 
Geo News

Coldplay set to shatter Taylor Swift's record in 2025

Coldplay to make history at the iconic venue in 2025

By
Web Desk
|

September 27, 2024

Coldplay set to shatter Taylor Swifts record in 2025
Coldplay set to shatter Taylor Swift's record in 2025

Coldplay is set to make history at Wembley Stadium in 2025.

The popular band made an exciting announcement by adding four more shows to their Music of the Spheres world tour.

With this addition, Coldplay will become the first band to perform ten nights at Wembley Stadium during a single tour, breaking the previous record held by Taylor Swift and Take That.

Coldplay set to shatter Taylor Swifts record in 2025

The announcement was made on their official Instagram handle with the caption stating, "Due to phenomenal demand in the presale, ninth and tenth Wembley Stadium shows have just been announced, for 7 & 8 September, 2025."

Initially, the band planned for six nights at the iconic venue, but due to high fans demand, they extended their stay.

The new dates will be September 7 and 8, 2025, and presale tickets will soon be available.

On the other hand, they will also perform at Craven Park in Hull in August 2025, with a special guest yet to be announced.

Earlier this year, Coldplay headlined the Glastonbury Festival, sharing the stage with renowned artists such as Little Simz and Femi Kuti.

Kate Middleton watches National Ballet in surprise visit video
Kate Middleton watches National Ballet in surprise visit
Halsey reflects on hospitalization after 'scary' seizure experience video
Halsey reflects on hospitalization after 'scary' seizure experience
Lady Gaga makes key announcements before 'Joker 2'
Lady Gaga makes key announcements before 'Joker 2'
Kate Middleton brother drops major update on her cancer: Read video
Kate Middleton brother drops major update on her cancer: Read
'Brad Pitt has no social media'
'Brad Pitt has no social media'
Jennifer Lopez 'proudly treating herself' amid Ben Affleck divorce: Source
Jennifer Lopez 'proudly treating herself' amid Ben Affleck divorce: Source
Amy Robach, T.J Holmes let karma bite ex 'GMA' bosses: Source
Amy Robach, T.J Holmes let karma bite ex 'GMA' bosses: Source
Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell really close to family: Report
Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell really close to family: Report