Kate Middleton watches National Ballet in surprise visit

Kate Middleton is praising the performers and directors of the English National Ballet in a heartwarming post.



The Princess of Wales, who made a secret trip to Sadler’s Wells in London, says that she is thrilled to see the creativity amongst Britons.

In her Tweet, Kate said: "Congratulations and thank you to @ENBallet and @Sadlers_Wells for the wonderfully powerful, moving and inspiring performance of Akram Khan’s Giselle.

"Creativity at its best! C"

This comes as Kate announced the end of her chemotherapy this month.

The Princess of Wales, in a video said: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.”

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.