Kendall Jenner honours Princess Diana at Paris Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner turned heads at Paris Fashion Week.

According to a report by Hello! magazine, the Kardashian-Jenner star, 28, paid tribute to the late Princess Diana with her stunning outfit.

Kendall attended The Row's show in chic navy midi dress that echoed Diana's iconic style.

The dress from their 2025 collection, featured a round neckline and a fitted silhouette. The reality TV star paired it with dark oversized sunglasses, a black clutch, and low-court heels.

Kendall reminded many of famous outfit worn by Diana in 1991 during a concert at the Royal Albert Hall.

At that event, Diana donned a navy silk satin dress by Catherine Walker, complete with a wide V-neckline and fringed details.

Fashion experts often highlight Diana's lasting impact on the industry even after almost 30 years of her tragic death.

Previously in an interview with the outlet, stylist Georgie Gray emphasized that Diana’s fashion choices always captured attention.

She said, "Diana wrote her own fashion rules. Wherever Diana went trends followed, with her effortless looks and attention to detail, Diana always looked put together whatever the occasion, whether it be a yacht trip around Europe or centre court at Wimbledon, running errands or attending a royal service Diana would be turning heads."