Lana Del Rey, Jeremy Dufrene take huge step in their relationship

Lana Del Rey is reportedly taking a big step in her relationship with boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene.

According to a report by PEOPLE magazine, Del Rey and Dufrene obtained a marriage certificate on September 23.

A Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court has confirmed to the outlet that the couple has 30 days to tie the knot.

The Summertime Sadness crooner and an alligator tour guide started dating after Del Rey took one of her wildlife tours in Lousiana, with photos of the two dating back to 2019.

In a Facebook post from that time, Del Rey shared images from the tour with the caption, "Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours."

The couple's romance became public in May 2024 when the songstress tagged Dufrene in a social media post referring him as her "guy."

However, Del Rey confirmed their relationship publicly on September 7 during a wedding for model Karen Elson in New York City, where they were photographed in coordinated blue outfits.