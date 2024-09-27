'Wednesday' star Emma Myers challenges fans to stare-off against Jenna Ortega

 
September 27, 2024

Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers gave fans a glimpse into season 2.

The actress, who plays the role of Wednesday Addams and Enid Sinclair on the hit Netflix show, shared a fun video.

The video posted by the official Instagram handle of the film, teases the return of their character in the new season.

In the fun clip, Myers introduces the video by telling viewers, "Hey, can you guys watch my bestie," before revealing Ortega sitting on a staircase, in her signature Nevermore uniform, giving her famous, unblinking stare.

The caption hilariously read, "First to blink is a rotten corpse," challenging fans to see if they could outlast Ortega’s impressive stare.

Fans were quick to react as they flooded the comments section praising the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress' ability to hold her gaze for so long.

One fan wrote, "And the award for best at not blinking goes to…"

Another joked, "I’m not watching her. She’s watching me."

"She’s watching over us in the comments section," the third comment read.

