George Clooney reveals 10-year anniversary plans with wife Amal

George Clooney is proud ‘to be in the same room as his wife’ Amal Clooney.



The Wolfs actor, 63, and his lawyer-wife, 46, hosted a night in NYC under the banner of The Clooney Foundation for Justice this Thursday—just a night before their wedding anniversary.

George looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo as he spilled to People his plans for the anniversary ahead.

“I’m taking her somewhere tonight, but she doesn’t know where,” George said in a video clip in which the rest of his outfit shows a white shirt and a black bow tie that went for a pair of black dress shoes.

The actor dedicated most of his coverage time in awe of the human rights lawyer he shares 7-year-old twins Alexander and Ella with.

“I would support anything my wife is involved in,” George said on the red carpet. “She’s always on the right side of history, and I’m always so proud to be in the same room with her no matter what and this is an event where we get to focus all the attention on the people who don’t get enough attention.”

Amal, who stood next to her husband in a black, floor-length Versace gown, also offered some words in his honour.

“He’s an amazing advocate, and it just means so much to me to be able to do this work together and for him to help bring to life some of the stories that we’re telling tonight.”

George responded to the sweet comments by jokingly adding, “I’m giving her money right now, you can’t see, right behind her back.”

Last year, George opened up about his partnership with Amal on their humanitarian efforts. "She does all the heavy lifting and the law-degree work, and I try to make it loud. I think it's kind of a good team effort," he told The New York Times.

"Exposing the problem is a big part of the process, and then we also want to be part of the solution."