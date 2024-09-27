Lana Del Rey officially ties knot with tour guide Jeremy Dufrene: Report

Lana Del Rey officially became married woman as she tied the knot with gator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene on Thursday, just one month after their romance was revealed.

According to Daily Mail, the unlikely couple exchanged vows by the water in Des Allemandes, Louisiana, the same bayou where Dufrene operates his popular swamp boat tours.

As per the outlet, the Born To Die hitmaker was spotted being walked down the aisle by her father Robert Grant with a floral bouquet in hand.

Moreover, Lana, who is worth a reported $30 million, stunned in a flowing white wedding gown and her hair styled in a curly ponytail tied that draped over one shoulder.

Additionally, the classic floor-length frock had an elegant ruffled neckline, a billowing skirt and a modest train that dragged on the gravel aisle.

As reported by the publication, Dufrene donned a black suit, white dress shirt and brown leather shoes for their backyard nuptials.

After saying “I Do,” Dufrene, a Louisiana native and divorced father-of-three, grabbed onto Lana's hand as they made their way to the outdoor reception.

Furthermore, the newlyweds walked past one of Dufrene's famous swamp air boats, which was tied to the dock and decorated with white flowers for the couple's special day, as per Daily Mail’s reports.

It is worth mentioning that the wedding and the reception were held along the public harbor, with countless tables set up under massive white tents on the grass and Lana's mother Patricia Ann Hill, her sister Caroline Grant and brother Charlie Hill-Grant were also in attendance.

According to the publication, this marked Summertime Sadness singer's first marriage and Dufrene's second, and the wedding came just hours after TMZ reported that Lana and her new husband had picked up a marriage license on Monday.