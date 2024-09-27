Prince Harry makes last-ditch Royal reconciliation effort as time runs out

Prince Harry knows “time is running out” as he makes attempts to repair his strained relationships with the royal family, particularly with his father, King Charles.



According to royal commentator Maureen Callahan, Harry's recent solo engagements are a deliberate move to reconnect with royal family without officially rejoining the Firm.

While discussing the Duke of Sussex’s series of engagements without his wife, Meghan Markle, the expert told GB News that Harry has to reconnect with Charles first before making any effort to reconcile with Prince William.

“He has tenuous connections still with a few friends of his and William’s back in the UK,” she said. “But he also knows that time is running out. Charles is being treated for cancer. He’s an old man.”

“If he does not make his way back into good graces with Charles while he has the chance, he’s never going to have that chance with William,” she added.

“But William won’t have it now. He won’t have it at all. William will be the next King, also.”