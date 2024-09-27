 
Geo News

Prince Harry makes last-ditch Royal reconciliation effort as time runs out

Royal expert reveals what would happen if Prince Harry is not able to reunite with King Charles

By
Web Desk
|

September 27, 2024

Prince Harry makes last-ditch Royal reconciliation effort as time runs out
Prince Harry makes last-ditch Royal reconciliation effort as time runs out

Prince Harry knows “time is running out” as he makes attempts to repair his strained relationships with the royal family, particularly with his father, King Charles.

According to royal commentator Maureen Callahan, Harry's recent solo engagements are a deliberate move to reconnect with royal family without officially rejoining the Firm.

While discussing the Duke of Sussex’s series of engagements without his wife, Meghan Markle, the expert told GB News that Harry has to reconnect with Charles first before making any effort to reconcile with Prince William.

“He has tenuous connections still with a few friends of his and William’s back in the UK,” she said. “But he also knows that time is running out. Charles is being treated for cancer. He’s an old man.”

“If he does not make his way back into good graces with Charles while he has the chance, he’s never going to have that chance with William,” she added.

“But William won’t have it now. He won’t have it at all. William will be the next King, also.”

Lana Del Rey officially ties knot with tour guide Jeremy Dufrene: Report
Lana Del Rey officially ties knot with tour guide Jeremy Dufrene: Report
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds step out for casual outing amid busy work life
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds step out for casual outing amid busy work life
George Clooney reveals 10-year anniversary plans with wife Amal
George Clooney reveals 10-year anniversary plans with wife Amal
Prince Harry's problem is person ‘he has married': Expert
Prince Harry's problem is person ‘he has married': Expert
'Wednesday' star Emma Myers challenges fans to stare-off against Jenna Ortega
'Wednesday' star Emma Myers challenges fans to stare-off against Jenna Ortega
Meghan Markle throwing ‘best boss' narrative after ‘psycho moments'
Meghan Markle throwing ‘best boss' narrative after ‘psycho moments'
Kate Middleton ‘hurt' she has no ‘right of reply' to Harry video
Kate Middleton ‘hurt' she has no ‘right of reply' to Harry
Dakota Johnson reflects on experience working with Justin Timberlake
Dakota Johnson reflects on experience working with Justin Timberlake