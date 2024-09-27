Major wake up call and warning about Kate Middleton's cancer comes to light

A royal expert has just offered some insight into Kate Middleton’s return to public life following the end of her preventative chemotherapy, and has come right alongside an update about her not being out of the woods yet.



Everything has been brought forward during GB News’ interview with Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter.

He weighed in on everything rather candidly and advised Buckingham Palace against ‘pushing’ Kate Middleton to work.

According to the claims, “It will be a slow adjustment to getting back on duty, and we mustn’t expect anything mammoth overnight.”

But “The fact that she had a meeting earlier this week is a good sign, a good sign that she is engaging with other people other than just her family,” Mr Arbiter pointed out.

Still though, “we shouldn’t be pushing her, and she certainly shouldn’t be pushing herself to keep people happy that she is coming back; she will do it gradually and in her time.”

Because “She’s not out of the woods yet, and we must allow her to pace herself.”

“It’s not just about her. It’s not just about the monarchy and the United Kingdom. It is about her family as well,” the expert added before signing off.