King Charles' abdication from the Palace predicted: The pressure mounted'

A prophecy about King Charles’ abdication has just come to light.

These predictions by Nostradamus were dug up following the King’s diagnosis of cancer.

For those unversed with the 16th century philosopher, he wrote over 942 predictions in his 1555 book, Les Propheties. Author Mario Reading reinterpreted the cryptic poems and a lot of them have come true since then. From 9/11 to the cost of living crisis and also the assassination of King Henry IV of France.

However, one prediction that started making rounds of the internet has been the fact that King Charles may be ‘driven out by force’ from his Kingship.

According to a report by Grazia Magazine UK, “Prince Charles will be 74 years old in 2022 when he takes over the throne, but the resentments against him by a certain proportion of the British population, following his divorce from Diana, Princess of Wales, persist.”

“The pressure on him is so great, and his age so much against him, that Charles agrees to abdicate in favor of his son.”

In a potentially shocking turn of events, “Because they disapproved of his divorce, a man who later they considered untrustworthy, the people will force out the King of the Islands. A man will replace who never expected to be King.”

It is pertinent to mention that the philosopher’s predictions about Queen Elizabeth’s death was also correct, even her age was correctly predicted at the time of her death. “Queen Elizabeth II will die, circa 22, at the age of around 96” he said.

The man who is predicted to take over for King Charles is a man with “no mark of a king” and many suspect its related to Prince Harry.

Mario also added a point of his own to the bottom of this as well and it reads, “Does that mean that Prince William, who would have expected to succeed his father, is no longer in the picture? Prince Harry, by process of default, becomes King in his stead? That would make him King Henry IX, aged just 38.”

Following the circulation of all this, historian Dan Jones stepped forward with a warning of his own and said, “Nostradamus has the virtues of vagueness combined with apocalyptic fervor. This vagueness lends itself to what we now know as confirmation bias. In desperate times, soothsayers have a ready audience. It’s the meeting point of cynicism and gullibility.”