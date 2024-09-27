The Weeknd brings another masterpiece for music lovers

The Weeknd has delighted his fans as he teamed up with Playboi Carti for his latest song TIMELESS.



The Blinding Lights hitmaker took to Instagram to share the exciting news of collaboration with the American rapper.

The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, shared a poster of TIMELESS and also mentioned its link in the bio.

The 34-year-old singer captioned the post, “TIMELESS OUT NOW.” He also mentioned the Miss The Rage rapper.



This is not the first collaboration between the two fellow artists as they previously joined hands on Popular featuring Madonna.

Moreover, earlier this month, Playboi was invited as one of the special guests by The Weeknd during his performance in São Paulo.

As the show reached a conclusion, the diamond-certified global superstar ended his performances with a unique display of drones in the sky that spelled out the name of his highly anticipated album, Hurry Up Tomorrow.

It is to be noted here that TIMELESS has also been taken from his upcoming album following lead single Dancing in the Flames.

The forthcoming album depicts the visuals and theme of the singer's ongoing trilogy endeavor, a studio album that would be a follow-up of 2022’s Dawn FM and 2020’s After Hours.



