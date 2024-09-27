'Emily In Paris' star opens up about her 'real life' fashion choices

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu talked about why she would not wear her Emily In Paris character's clothes in “real life.”

The French actress, who recently wowed in a sheer ensemble at the star-studded Saint Laurent show in Paris, portrays the role of PR executive Sylvie Grateau in the hit Netflix series.

However, when it comes to the character's fashion sense, the star explained to People, “When I'm wearing her stuff, I'm wearing stuff that I would never wear in real life.”

In regards to this, she continued, “It has to do with being a bit too tight in a skirt, the heels being too high and having a hard time with those things, which I think is the hardship that Sylvie has in her life or in her clothes, too. Meaning that they translate that.”

Moreover, Philippine also revealed to the outlet that after wrapping on filming, she does not take “anything from the show.”

In this regard, she admitted, “I would never wear it in real life. Not only because I don't dress like that, but also because it's a character and you want to keep it a character.”

Additionally, during an interview with Elle UK earlier this month, the actress reflected on her own personal style when she is not stepping into the shoes of Sylvie on the Netflix series.

According to Daily Mail, Leroy-Beaulieu expressed, “I'm getting simpler and simpler with my style. I can't think about what I'm wearing in the morning when I'm getting dressed. It's about having good shirts, good sweaters, good jeans, good shoes, beautiful pieces that are very simple and comfortable.”

As far as the show itself is concerned, the second part of the fourth season of Emily In Paris was released earlier this month on September 12.