Blac Chyna faces domestic violence lawsuit filed by ex-boyfriend Twin Hector

Blac Chyna was accused of domestic violence, civil assault and battery in a newly-filed $10 million lawsuit from her ex-boyfriend Twin Hector.

Hector, whose full name is Taiyon Hector, said in legal docs filed on Monday in California Superior Court that the 36-year-old reality star hit him while he was sleeping, and verbally abused him frequently in the three years they dated from August of 2020 to March of 2023.

According to Daily Mail, Twin stated in legal documents that Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, threatened to murder him multiple times and was particularly mercurial after she consumed alcohol.

As per the reports by People, Hector claimed in the legal documents that Chyna “would regularly drink alcohol and use other drugs, to excess,” which led to her behaving in a “physically violent and verbally threatening and abusive” manner, adding that the outbursts would come “for no apparent reason.”

Moreover, the musical artist told the court that he “would always do his best to avoid the blows” when Chyna was hitting him, and would try to restrain her.

When she was sober afterwards, Chyna would either not remember the incidents or say she was sorry for them, without a measure of “sincere remorse,” the Tables Turned singer claimed.

Furthermore, the lawyer representing Hector, Kirk Edward Schenck, told TMZ that “it is a shocking experience for any man to go through, being attacked by a female aggressor in a domestic violence context and knowing they cannot fight back or even defend themselves for fear of being mislabeled (falsely) the de facto aggressor.”

It is worth mentioning that Chyna has faced allegations of domestic abuse in the past, from her one-time fiancé Rob Kardashian, as per the outlet’s reports.

According to Daily Mail’s reports, the younger brother of Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian testified in an April 2022 court hearing that during their relationship in 2016, she struck him with a metal rod, tried to choke him with an iPhone cord and aimed an unloaded gun in his direction.