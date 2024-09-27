Meghan Markle's employees ‘chained' in an Archewell Towers basement

Meghan Markle has just sparked questions in the heart of one expert who wonders, either it was an ‘imagination’ because the outpourings of love and support was ¬reminiscent of the “rising hysteria of ¬someone chained to a radiator in the basement of Archewell Towers, hoping to get home by Christmas?”

Comments on all of this employee fiasco has been shared by royal commentator and expert Jan Moir.

Her comments have come as part of her piece for The Daily Mail.

She began the piece by saying, “Like a cavalry galloping to the rescue of their wounded leaders, former and current employees of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex rushed into print this week to big up their bosses.”

For those unversed, this all came to a head in a piece by Us Weekly where the couple’s team gushed over how Prince Harry was a ‘super-great guy, no airs and graces, just a regular dude, rah-rah-rah’.

And for ‘girlboss’ Meghan, it was that ‘she was completely marvellous, too.’

However, this did not sit well with Ms Moir who commented and said, “Pass me that halo and let her duchessy love light shine. For she was kind and thoughtful. She made great gourmet snacks.”

She also added, “As the Sussex staff detailed the ¬positives for posterity, it was hard to determine the true nature of their -relationship with their bosses. Attorney-¬client, doctor-patient, jailer-inmate, star-civilian, duchess-serf?”

Because this led Ms Moir to wonder, “was it my imagination or were the outpourings of these worker drones ¬reminiscent of the rising hysteria of ¬someone chained to a radiator in the basement of Archewell Towers, hoping to get home by Christmas?”