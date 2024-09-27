Prince Harry reveals big secret about Lilibet, Archie as he heads to UK

Prince Harry has disclosed a big secret about his lovely kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet days before his return to UK for a charity event.



The duke revealed the secret about Lilibet and Archie during an appearance at the Clinton Global Initiative 2024 summit.

Prince Harry took to the stage to discuss the newly launched Archewell Foundation Parent's Network which seeks to help inform and support parents as their children navigate online spaces.

During his speech, Harry said, “Young people today are disproportionately affected by negative experiences online and mental health issues stemming from their digital interactions—they know it. The statistics prove it. They’re navigating an environment that is often hostile and overwhelming.”

Prince Harry revealed, “My lock screen is a picture of my kids. What’s on yours?”

He further said, “These children, and thousands more, meant the world to their families. The beautiful faces you see before you, their smiles, their dreams —“

Prince Harry shares two children Archie and Lilibet with wife Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, Harry is set to return to UK next week for a charity event on September 30.