Lance Bass calls out Diddy for turning Justin Timberlake against band

Lance Bass was never a fan of disgraced media mogul Sean Diddy Combs, especially after he broke off his band NSYNC.

The musician took the trip down memory lane in a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, where he added to several accusations against the disgraced rapper.

He began with a diss towards Combs’ infamous parties, notoriously known for ‘freak offs.’

“I never had time to go to a Diddy party,” Bass told host Andy Cohen before he went on to recall an unfavourable experience touring with Combs, who supported their boyband on their final Celebrity Tour, which also featured support from Ginuwine and Smash Mouth.

“It’s kinda horrible, but never kinda liked him because the very last show in Orlando [back in 2022], I overheard him talking to Justin being like, ‘You need to drop these f******! You need to go solo!'"

After the tour ended, Timberlake decided to release his debut solo album, Justified, in November 2002.

Bass expressed his rage at the suggestion, telling Cohen, "I was like, ‘I don’t like you anymore Diddy.’ I’m like, ‘At my own show? What the hell?'”

The claims are the recent strike against Combs, who is being held in prison pretrial over accusations of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

Several sexual harassment claims have been made against the rapper since a video of him beating and abusing his ex Cassie Ventura went viral.