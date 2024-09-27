Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on brink of collapse as expert warns of Hollywood struggle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to face challenges in Hollywood as royal historian Hugo Vickers predicts trouble for the couple.



Citing Hollywood industry's challenges, the expert noted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s "perfect bubble" will soon burst.

Speaking with The Sun, Vickers said of the couple. “I think there have always been a certain number of cracks developing."

The expert went on to highlight how Harry and Meghan are struggling to stay ahead in the "high energy, competitive world" of Hollywood.

"Obviously, they had quite a good time at the beginning," Vickers continued. "But the trouble is, it is this high energy, competitive world in which they now exist which is very, very hard to deal with.”

“And I'm sure she's had a certain amount of experience of this. I'm not sure how much experience Prince Harry had of it."

Reacting to his comments, a social media user posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Harry and Meghan "aren’t built for Hollywood mentally.”

“They do not have what it takes to face near-constant rejection and ridicule just to finally get a break, they then have to defend and maintain relentlessly. That’s what Hollywood is, a clickable fantasy."