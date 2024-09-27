Photo: Kendall Jenner to use Bad Bunny as 'sacrificial lamb:' Source

Kendall Jenner reportedly has nothing to do with Bad Bunny as she has decided to let go of the musician for good, but her mother Kris Jenner disagrees.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, the matriarch wants to exploit Bad Bunny and her daughter’s breakup to get ratings for their show, The Kardashians.

The insider began, “Kendall was protective of the relationship when things were going well.”

They also added, “but she’s decided she’s done, so she no longer cares about keeping things private.”

“She definitely wanted to send a message by sitting so far apart,” the source confided and claimed, “She’ll be thrilled to milk this breakup for ratings.”

Before signing off from the chat, the source also revealed, “Kendall’s always under pressure to deliver a storyline, and unfortunately Bunny is the sacrificial lamb.”

This report comes as a shock to fan as in a recent chat with Vogue France, Kendall shared her approach to relationships and admitted that she has always admired supermodel Christy Turlington and her approach towards her career.

"I spent a lot of time looking at her face as a kid. She seemed so calm and collected. I really appreciated her energy through it all. And it feels like life outside modelling and family were really important to her,” Kendall told the outlet.

"Relationships mean so much to me, and I can’t wait to have a life with someone one day, to have kids, to create a family. Christy just gives good vibes. Maybe she cared a little bit less! I think that’s really cool,” she continued at the time.