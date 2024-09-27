 
Jared Harris breaks silence over role in flop movie 'Morbius'

'Morbius' star Jared Harris otherwise has an impressive career featuring shows like 'Chernobyl'

Web Desk
September 27, 2024

Jarred Harris has opened up on his Marvel debut with Morbius, which tanked at the global box office.

Harris said he keeps a “sense of humour” about his role in the 2022 movie, adding that he only did it for the paycheck.

“I have got a mortgage to pay, you know,” he confessed to i News. “Sometimes you say yes to things because you need to make money.

The Chernobyl star explained, “I have observed that those types of films do well if you have a sense of humour. You can’t treat it as though it’s Shakespeare. So yeah, that movie could have done with a more mischievous sense of humour.”

In Morbius, Jared Leto plays the titular character, a biochemist who’s plan to cure himself of a rare blood disease backfires when he accidently infects himself with vampirism.

Morbius was slammed by critics and grossed $167.5 million globally. The movie was directed by Daniel Espinosa and also starred Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson.

The director previously opened up about the failure of the movie, telling Deadline, “To make a movie through committee, I think, is very hard, and I felt in the end that maybe a different director would have been a better fit.”

Jared Harris is an Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actor, with highly praised performances in Mad Men, The Crown, Chernobyl, The Terror and more. 

