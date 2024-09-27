Photo: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce cozying up to Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom: Source

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly trying to stabilize their position in Hollywood.

As per an insider privy to Life & Style, “Now that Travis and Taylor have their sights set on conquering Hollywood, cozying up to Katy and Orlando makes a lot of sense.”

The insider also claimed that Pirates of The Caribbean actor is “someone who can help mentor” Travis Kelce as he is trying his take on acting.

They also added, “Orlando has got decades of experience in the business and lots of great contacts.”

“And on the flip side, Orlando’s a huge sports fan and loves the idea of going to games and hanging out with the squad,” the source noted.

Speaking of the Eras Tour hitmaker, the source claimed ,“She isn’t going to ditch her single friends, but she’s definitely more focused on doing double dates, so Katy and Orlando fit the bill.”

This comes amid reports that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are enjoying what appears to be a “quasi-honeymoon phase”.