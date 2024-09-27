 
Ellen DeGeneres reveals shocking medical diagnosis in latest comedy special

Ellen DeGeneres released her final comedy show, 'For Your Approval' on September 24

September 27, 2024

Ellen DeGeneres just revealed the health problems she suffered from.

In her final Netflix special titled, For Your Approval, the comedian opened up about multiple health problems that she goes through as she has gotten older.

The 66-year-old comedian told the audience that she has "full-on osteoporosis," that was diagnosed after she took a bone density test.

“I don't even know how I'm standing up right now. I'm like a human sandcastle. I could disintegrate in the shower,” DeGeneres stated in the special that premiered on September 24.

“It's hard to be honest about aging and seem cool,” she added.

Explaining the pain she underwent, DeGeneres continued, “I had excruciating pain one day and I thought I tore a ligament or something and I got an MRI and they said, ‘No, it's just arthritis,’” I said, ‘How did I get that?’ And he said, ‘Oh it just happens at your age.'”

Additionally, the former The Ellen DeGeneres Show host also revealed how her mental was severely affected because of the toxic workplace allegations she suffered.

“I may have OCD because a therapist said so and I said, ‘Yes I am very organized,’ because I thought that was the O,” DeGeneres joked, adding, “I didn't know what OCD was. I was raised in a religion, Christian Science, that doesn't acknowledge diseases or disorders. So, when I was growing up, nobody talked about anything. There was no discussion of anything.” 

