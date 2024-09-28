Meghan Markle has ‘masterclass' to get ‘all the life' out of Prince Harry

Meghan Markle uses the language of touch to make herself dominant over Prince Harry, says an expert.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is frequent with her PDA-filled gestures towards Harry, serves a ‘master class’ to show her assertiveness.

Body language expert Judi James says the Duchess tactfully ‘avoids being eclipsed.’

The expert added: “This has helped her to ensure, as she has all her life, that her assertive voice gets heard too.

“Many of Meghan’s signature moves are both flattering, loving and encouraging to Harry but they can also help establish her at the forefront of the action too.”

Judi observed: “Meghan’s trait of touching Harry’s back is another gesture of affection that can have other uses too.

“It reminds Harry she is there behind him but it can also be used to hint she wants to come through, which is especially useful when Harry forgets he’s not in royal circles any more and fails to urge his wife forward during any group introductions,” she noted.