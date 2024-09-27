 
Jennifer Hudson reveals 'passionate' interest she shares with beau Common

Jennifer Hudson and Common were first romantically linked in 2022

By
Web Desk
|

September 27, 2024

Jennifer Hudson just revealed how she found the love of her life!

The Spotlight singer and her boyfriend, Common, share a similar interest that is close to both their hearts.

Hudson, who is also the talk-show host of The Jennifer Hudson Show, spoke with PEOPLE magazine exclusively at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS 2024 on Thursday.

When she was asked if the It’s Your World crooner and her partner shared a love for activism, the 43-year-old replied, "definitely."

"He's very passionate about everything he's into," she explained of the 52-year-old rapper, adding, "He leads with the heart, and I lead with the heart in everything that I do, as well."

Jennifer Hudson and Common sparked rumors of romance back in 2022 while they worked together on the film, Breath.

However, the two knew each other for a long time and have mingled with each other during various events that span from award ceremonies to charity events.

Common was the first to publicly tease their romance when Hudson asked him on her show of his relationship status. The actor laughed as he answered that he was actually dating someone.

