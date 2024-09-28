 
Prince Harry tried ‘undignified' way to keep the money coming

Prince Harry appears to make audience laugh with his new gig

September 28, 2024

Prince Harry has been ridiculed for pulling a sad publicity stunt amid diminishing popularity.

The Duke of Sussex, who took a tour of a haunted maze with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, made himself a laughing stock in public.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers told The Sun: "It's a sort of publicity stunt which gets gets us talking about them, which is what they consider to be very important.

"Obviously they have a very expensive lifestyle. They have to finance it

"Therefore they need to keep putting themselves in front of the cameras.

He then added: "I didn't personally think that it was very dignified. Prince Harry, to be quite honest, didn't really add anything to the to the proceedings.

"He stumbled about in this kind of maze of sort of nightmarish horror, rather pointlessly in my view.

"It slightly made me wonder what he was going to do next. Are we going to find him, you know, out in the jungle with Ant and Dec?

"It sounds rather unkind to say it, but sort of fading, fading personalities do to revive their careers,” said Vickers.

