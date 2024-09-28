 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dream to become A-list couple in ‘tatters'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want to go opts for separate paths

By
Web Desk
|

September 28, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have secretly decided to sort their ways when it comes to careers, says an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided they are not a popular brand together and have thus planned to change their strategy.

Royal expert Richard Eden tells Palace

Confidential: "When they recorded their first podcast, it was very much them together. It was the pilot episode and that was going to be the pattern: them together. We saw that again on the Netflixseries, but for whatever reason whether it's Megan or it's Harry they've decided that's not the way to go."

Richard then went on to conclude that Harry and Meghan’s dream to become an A-list power couple "lies in tatters.”

Meanwhile, expert Victoria Murphy reveals what it really means for Harry to have a separate career path.

She stated: "What Harry seems to be doing is focusing on philanthropy. His most successful projects, the ones that resonate the most with people are the ones that were set up when he was a working royal so the Invictus games his patronage of Wellchild for example."

