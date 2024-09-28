Photo: Sophie Turner celebrating win over Joe Jonas: Source

Sophie Turner is seemingly teasing former husband, Joe Jonas as she went Instagram official with her boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson.

In the wake of this relationship, an insider shared with Life & Style that the mother of two is happy to finally move on from Joe Jonas’ messy divorce.

The source said of the musician, “Joe went into this divorce with a lot of swagger.”

They also claimed, “He was very loud about how he was going to come out on top.”

“But word is, things have gone the other way and Sophie has gotten everything she thought was fair and more,” the insider continued.

The source also mentioned that Sophie remained steadfast through the custody battle of her daughters, and now she is reaping the fruits of her win.

“She didn’t roll over to any of his bullying,” the insider also addressed.

Before signing off, the source declared, “And now, she plans on celebrating this win.”

For those unversed, the celebrity couple announced their divorce in September 2023. During their four years of marriage, the former couple welcomed two daughters, Willa and Delphine.