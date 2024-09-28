Meghan Markle is ‘easy target' for some people ‘heavily' against her

Meghan Markle bad press is a result of a few people who heavily dislike her, says an expert.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has been branded a ‘dictator’ and a ‘horrible’ employer by a highly placed Palace source, has instigated a lot of employer turnovers.

Royal expert Robert Jobson tells The Sun: "The reality is there are a number of people who dislike her, and are leaning quite heavily against her.

"But then the whole business of named members of staff does seem to me, do they protest too much, there must be a little bit of truth in it.

"We know what happened from when she was based over here. There's been a lot of changeover, a number of staff turnovers.

"But I think she probably does get bad press and it is an easy shot,” he notes.