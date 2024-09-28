 
Prince Harry dodged ‘ridiculous' chat to curb Megxit

Prince Harry was adamant on leaving the UK in 2020

Web Desk
September 28, 2024

Prince Harry hopelessly wanted to leave the UK, despite persuasion firm a former Prime Minister.

The Duke of Sussex, who fled his home country to go to Canada alongside wife Meghan Markle in 2020, received a pep talk from Boris Johnson.

In his memoir, Unleashed, Boris reveals: “There was a ridiculous business when they made me try to persuade Harry to stay. Kind of manly pep talk. Totally hopeless.”

The meeting was held during a UK-Africa investment summit in London’sDocklands on January 20, 2020.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

