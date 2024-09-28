Woman makes shocking revelations about Diddy in new lawsuit

Diddy has been slapped with another and rather fresh lawsuit filed by a woman in which she accused the rapper of s**ual assault.



Filed in New York, a woman named Jane Doe, who first met the I’ll Be Missing You rapper abroad in 2020, claimed that he repeatedly r***d and drugged her at his home.

According to Sky News, the assaults and harassment continued through to July this year. She also claimed that she became pregnant after one of the encounters.



Jane mentioned that she had been "coerced and harassed" into travelling to the 54-year-old rapper’s homes in Los Angeles, New York and Miami and other cities.

The alleged victim stated that during every visit the rapper would make her "perform a show" for him.

She also accused that Combs and his associates tracked her location and monitored her conversations.

The woman also added in the lawsuit that the rapper, whose real name is Sean 'Diddy' Combs, controlled her financial status as well.

He discouraged her from working and gave her an "allowance" to control her, she alleged.

In a series of legal actions, the hip-hop mogul has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting at least 12 women, according to BBC.