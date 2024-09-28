Meghan Trainor explains how turning 30 made her 'more focused' on herself

Meghan Trainor just might be “untouchable” for her haters!

The 30-year-old singer stated how she has started to “care less” of what others think about her.

Trainor, who is married to Daryl Sabara and shares two daughters with him, rose to stardom in 2014 by the grace of her song, All About That Bass, which promoted body positivity.

In an interview with USA Today, the NO hitmaker said she was now more "focused" on herself than ever before despite the fact that she "struggles" from time to time.

"I heard when you get to your 30s you start caring less about what other people think, and I feel like that's true. I'm more focused on me and my real life than what is online or written about me,” Trainor told the outlet.

She continued, "I know that after having my babies, I still struggle with self-love for my body. But I try to write songs that everyone can relate to, and I see that on this tour when I look out and see people who are three, 18, 30 or grandparents."

Further explaining how she, her husband and their “incredible nanny” manage the family while Trainor performs, the Made You Look crooner said, "We have an incredible nanny, and she and Daryl give (the kids) a bath in my green room and we put them in their PJs and cuddle (before I go on stage).

"Then Daryl and the nanny put them on the bus to sleep while I'm performing. We're making notes so if we do this again we know what else we need – like even more hands on deck,” she further noted.