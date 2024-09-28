 
Geo News

Emma Watson calls Dame Maggie ‘true definition of greatness' in heartfelt tribute

Dame Maggie Smith died at the age of 89

By
Web Desk
|

September 28, 2024

Emma Watson calls Dame Maggie ‘true definition of greatness in heartfelt tribute
Emma Watson calls Dame Maggie ‘true definition of greatness' in heartfelt tribute

Emma Watson paid a heartfelt tribute to her Harry Potter co-star Dame Maggie Smith as the actress died at the age of 89.

The actress who played Hermione Granger took to Instagram stories and shared a moving tribute to the late actress, who took on the character of Professor Minerva McGonagall, in the Harry Potter films.

The 34-year-old actress posted a behind-the-scenes photo which featured the actress herself along with Dame from the set from Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2.

Dame Maggie Smith died at the age of 89
Dame Maggie Smith died at the age of 89

Emma penned, “When I was younger I had no idea of Maggie's legend - the woman I was fortunate enough to share space with.”

She continued, “It is only as I've become an adult that I've come to appreciate that I shared the screen with a true definition of greatness.”

“She was real, honest, funny and self-honouring. Maggie, there were a lot of male professors and by God you held your own.”

In the end, the Little Woman actress wrote, “Thank you for all of your kindness. I'll miss you.”

Dame, who is also known for her role in Downton Abbey, passed away inside a hospital on Friday morning.

Kate Winslet believes she is not 'brave' for being 'a woman with an opinion'
Kate Winslet believes she is not 'brave' for being 'a woman with an opinion'
Prince Harry dodged ‘ridiculous' chat to curb Megxit video
Prince Harry dodged ‘ridiculous' chat to curb Megxit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dream to become A-list couple in ‘tatters'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dream to become A-list couple in ‘tatters'
Prince Harry tried ‘undignified' way to keep the money coming
Prince Harry tried ‘undignified' way to keep the money coming
Sean “Diddy” Combs freshly accused of impregnating, assaulting new woman video
Sean “Diddy” Combs freshly accused of impregnating, assaulting new woman
Meghan Markle has ‘masterclass' to get ‘all the life' out of Prince Harry video
Meghan Markle has ‘masterclass' to get ‘all the life' out of Prince Harry
Prince Harry turned ‘bit part actress' Meghan into ‘megastar' video
Prince Harry turned ‘bit part actress' Meghan into ‘megastar'
Lady Gaga recalls thinking of her engagement on April Fools Day as 'a joke'
Lady Gaga recalls thinking of her engagement on April Fools Day as 'a joke'