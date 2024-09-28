Emma Watson calls Dame Maggie ‘true definition of greatness' in heartfelt tribute

Emma Watson paid a heartfelt tribute to her Harry Potter co-star Dame Maggie Smith as the actress died at the age of 89.



The actress who played Hermione Granger took to Instagram stories and shared a moving tribute to the late actress, who took on the character of Professor Minerva McGonagall, in the Harry Potter films.

The 34-year-old actress posted a behind-the-scenes photo which featured the actress herself along with Dame from the set from Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2.

Emma penned, “When I was younger I had no idea of Maggie's legend - the woman I was fortunate enough to share space with.”

She continued, “It is only as I've become an adult that I've come to appreciate that I shared the screen with a true definition of greatness.”

“She was real, honest, funny and self-honouring. Maggie, there were a lot of male professors and by God you held your own.”

In the end, the Little Woman actress wrote, “Thank you for all of your kindness. I'll miss you.”

Dame, who is also known for her role in Downton Abbey, passed away inside a hospital on Friday morning.