Ben Affleck flashes rare smile as he steps out for shopping

Ben Affleck was clicked shopping in Los Angeles amid divorce turmoil with Jennifer Lopez

September 28, 2024

Ben Affleck appears to be in good spirits as he was spotted with his teenager Fin in Los Angeles this week.

According to MailOnline, the 52-year-old actor took his 15-year-old Fin, who uses they/them pronouns, for Halloween costume shopping on Friday.

For the casual shopping, the Gone Girl actor opted for a white T-shirt with a blue jacket, paired up with khaki pants.

The father-of-three could be seen chatting up Fin while browsing for costumes and spooky decor ahead of the Halloween season.

Their outing comes amid insider reports close to the Air actor claiming that Ben and his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez are “focusing” on their children amid their complicated divorce, according to People.

It is to be noted here that Ben shares Fin, 18-year-old daughter Violet, and 12-year-old son Samuel with ex-wife and actress Jennifer Garner.

The Hit On The Floor hitmaker, on other hand, shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The Dance Again singer filed for divorce from the Argo director in August citing "irreconcilable differences" after two years of marriage.

Their assets are currently up in the air as the estranged couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement before tying the knot in 2022. 

