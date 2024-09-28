Kate Middleton, Prince William's bond with King Charles revealed amid Harry's return to UK

A royal expert has disclosed Kate Middleton and Prince William’s close bond with King Charles amid Harry’s return to UK next week.



The Princess of Wales and William feel ‘important’ to spend time with King Charles, it has been claimed after their Balmoral visit without their kids last week.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, royal expert Jennie Bond said, “I must admit, I was quite surprised to see William and Catherine back up in Balmoral so soon.

“We don’t know whether they had the children with them, but their visit underlines how important they feel it is to spend time with Charles.”

The royal expert continued, “It’s been a few weeks since they’ve been together and I’m sure William in particular feels he wants to stay in close touch with his papa – particularly as the King continues his cancer treatment.”

About King Charles and his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton ties, Jennie said, “Catherine and Charles have a really special relationship, which has undoubtedly been made even stronger by their common experience of cancer.

“So I think it’s not so much the magical pull of Scotland that took them up there this time, but rather the fact that she and William want to share time with the King. Hopefully the children were with them, which would have given Charles and Camilla a huge amount of pleasure.”

Jennie’s remarks came days after the Prince and Princess of Wales joined King Charles and Camilla at church in Balmoral last week.