Law firm reveals shocking list of victims abused by Diddy

A law firm in Texas has made shocking claims against Sean “Diddy” Combs.



As per Page Six, the law firm reported that there are more than 50 alleged victims who were abused by Diddy.

The 54-year-old rapper is facing multiple charges to which he has pleaded not guilty. However, he remains in custody without bail.

Diddy is facing multiple charges including charges of exploitation and fraud

The news came to light when Attorney Tony Buzbee of the Buzbee Law Firm posted shocking revelation against the rapper on his social media account.

Tony stated that the firm was asked by the Ava Law Group “to act as Lead Counsel to pursue claims on behalf of more than fifty individuals who suffered sexual assault and abuse at the hands of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his cohorts.”

He referred to the group as “brave” and noted that it includes “both men and women.”

He also claimed that among the victims, there were "many minors" when the abuse occurred.

According to the lawyer, some of the alleged victims “reported the incidents to the police” while others remained silent.

The music mogul was arrested last week on charges of exploitation; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.