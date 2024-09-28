 
Whoopi Goldberg mourns the loss of 'one of a kind' star Maggie Smith

Dame Maggie Smith star of 'Harry Potter' died aged 89 on September 27, 2024

September 28, 2024

Whoopi Goldberg paid a heart wrenching tribute to her “one-of-a-kind” co-star, Maggie Smith.

Smith, famed for her role as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the hit movie Harry Potter, died at the age of 89 on Friday, September 27, 2024.

Goldberg, who portrayed a nun alongside Smith in the movie Sister Act, posted a picture of her and the two-time Grammy Award winner from the comedy movie on Instagram.

“Maggie Smith was a great woman and a brilliant actress,” she penned the caption.

I still can’t believe I was lucky enough to work with the “one-of-a-kind”. My heartfelt condolences go out to the family…RIP,” The Associate alum added.

Lately, while speaking on the talk show Loose Women, she candidly shared about filming her third edition of the musical crime movie without her co-star Smith.

In the time, The Colour Purple actor shared, “I just can't do it with anybody but you. We don't want to do it without you, Maggie.”

Recently, in her memoir Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me, she penned the act of support received after her mother’s death from Smith.

The Corrina, Corrina star wrote, “For the next five hours, Maggie sat with me and let me talk her ear off, telling stories about my mom, my growing-up years, and my brother. We laughed a lot”

Meanwhile, she lauded, “I don’t know if I was in shock. I had never been in shock before. I don’t think I cried. I didn’t feel anything except a big wave of kindness from Maggie.”

“I’ve got to say, she is one of those people for whom I would do anything. Anything Maggie Smith needs, I got her covered,” Goldberg concluded. 

