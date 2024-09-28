 
Piers Morgan reacts to 'very very sad loss' for Britain

Piers Morgan is a major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

September 28, 2024

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has mourned the sad demise of Britain´s Maggie Smith, the double Oscar-winner, who died on Friday aged 89.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Piers Morgan shared a photo of the actress and tweeted, “RIP Dame Maggie Smith.

“Magnificent actress, magnificent lady. As entertaining, sharp and witty off screen as she was off it. A very very sad loss for Britain.”

Maggie Smith, who shone on stage and screen for more than seven decades, died in hospital in London, her sons announced Friday, prompting a flood of tributes.

"It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith," Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens said in a statement.

"She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning."

Over the course of her career, Smith won a Tony, two Oscars, three Golden Globes and five Baftas.

