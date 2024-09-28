Cody Simpson gets mocked after 'crushing anthem' at AFL Grand Final

Champion swimmer-turned-singer Cody Simpson was subjected to some brutal back handed compliments, following his performance at the AFL Grand Final on Saturday.

The Gold Coast-born crooner wowed the crowd at Melbourne's MCG as he took over the stage to belt out a heartfelt rendition of Australia's National Anthem.

Moreover, Cody donned a black suit as he poured his heart and soul into the performance, and had the crowd in the palm of his hand.

According to Daily Mail, many AFL fans quickly took to social media to pay a backhanded compliment to the former swimmer, who earlier this year failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics, joking that he was a much better singer than athlete.

In regards to this, one of the users joked, “That swimmer just crushed the anthem. Cody Simpson should go on a talent show or something,” while another added, “I thought Cody was a swimmer?”

As per the publication, Cody rose to fame in 2009 as a preteen after uploading clips of him singing to YouTube, which helped launch his musical career.

It is worth mentioning that he later became a professional swimmer in 2019 and won a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Furthermore, after failing to quality for this year's Olympic Games, Cody is once again focusing on his music career, as per the outlet.