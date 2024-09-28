 
Sarah Ferguson pays tribute to Dame Maggie Smith

Sarah Ferguson said, “To your family I send my deepest condolences for the loss of Dame Maggie.”

September 28, 2024

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has paid touching tribute to ‘National Treasure’ Dame Maggie Smith, who died on Friday aged 89.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle and Instagram, Sarah Ferguson said “Our National Treasure Dame Maggie Smith.. we will miss you, and luckily we can continue to immerse ourselves into all your brilliance. Thank you for giving us so much pleasure.”

She went on saying, “To your family I send my deepest condolences for the loss of Dame Maggie.”

Maggie Smith, who shone on stage and screen for more than seven decades, died in hospital in London, her sons announced Friday, prompting a flood of tributes.

"It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith," Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens said in a statement.

"She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning."

Over the course of her career, Smith won a Tony, two Oscars, three Golden Globes and five Baftas.

