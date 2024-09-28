Tom Cruise delights fans by channeling 'Top Gun: maverick' energy

Tom Cruise just channeled his famous character, Maverick.

The award-winning actor made his surprise appearance at Top Gun: Maverick in Concert at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday.

Top Gun: Maverick reintroduces the characters from the 1986 classic and made fans rather sentimental over its traditional male values and a storyline with “bromance.”

It mainly revolves around Maverick (Tom Cruise’s) relationship with the son of his late best friend, Goose, in the aerial action movie.

While almost 2,900 fans saw the film at the event, the star of Top Gun was seen from the balcony over-looking all of his fans and viewers in attendance.

After everyone enjoyed the performance, the 62-year-old acting legend waved to everyone while gesturing towards his heart.

Cruise proceeded to thank the audience for “making his dreams comes true” as the spectators gave him a thunderous round of applause.

As per the Royal Albert Hall site; “They experienced the Academy Award winning blockbuster on the big screen, with Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga and Hans Zimmer's epic score performed live-to-picture by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, conducted by Lorne Balfe himself.”