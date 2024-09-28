 
Victoria Beckham deems 'most romantic dinner' with husband as inspiration

Victoria Beckham revealed a romantic date with her husband, David Beckham, was inspiration behind her latest fragrance

September 28, 2024

Victoria Beckham just got candid about what inspired her latest fragrance!

In a conversation with British Vogue, she recalled a romantic date with her husband, David Beckham, stating, “David and I found ourselves in Java on vacation and he planned the most romantic dinner.”

She continued, “We were in the middle of this rice field, having dinner just the two of us. At 9:50pm, just as the sun was setting, all of the rice fields lit up with tiny candles. He had arranged to have tea lights put into the rice fields. It was such a beautiful surprise.”

This experience led to the birth of the fashion mogul’s fourth fragrance in the Beckham’s collection, named, 21:50 Rêverie.

Explaining the meaning behind its scent, Victoria told the outlet, “There are a lot of vanilla fragrances out there, but I wanted ours to smell like it was steeped in nature.”

“That note is typically very sweet and feminine. But there is something unexpected about ours, with the grassy notes, that make it very masculine for a vanilla fragrance,” she added.

Victoria Beckham further stated, “That is very much part of my brand DNA, that balance between masculine and feminine, whether that’s a fragrance or a tailored jacket,” additionally stating how the Cedarwood and plum notes in the perfume, gives it a “the heavy grass smell that reminds me of when the sun comes out right after a tropical rainstorm.”

